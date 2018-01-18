Drive with snow on your car? Local delegate’s bill would make it a $100 fine

RICHMOND, Va. (FOX5) — A bill proposed by a Virginia lawmaker would target drivers who don’t clear snow and ice off their vehicles before hitting the road.

House Bill 207, introduced by Delegate Mike Mullin of Newport News would make it a $100 fine to not clean snow and ice off your car before driving on the highway.

“It is unlawful for any person to operate on the highways in the Commonwealth a moving motor vehicle with any amount of accumulated snow or ice on the exposed surfaces of such vehicle where, if dislodged from such vehicle, such accumulated snow or ice could interfere with the operation of another moving motor vehicle or cause injury to persons or property. A violation of this subsection is a traffic infraction punishable by a fine of $100,” the bill states.

The measure features a provision that says the law would not apply to a moving vehicle that accumulated snow while traveling. It also would exclude emergency vehicles and vehicles used for snow or ice removal.

Select states already have similar laws on the books.