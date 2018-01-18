CNU police investigating report of sexual assault on campus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University police are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

According to the school’s crime report, the victim said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday outside of Gosnold Hall — an administrative building on campus.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the investigation into the alleged assault, including if they have any suspect information.

If you know anything, call the Crime Line : 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Note: An earlier version of this story listed Gosnold Hall as a dormitory. It is an administrative building.