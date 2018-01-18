Amazon narrows the list of metro areas for its new headquarters to 20

NEW YORK (CNBC) — Amazon said Thursday it narrowed the list of potential sites for its second headquarters to 20 cities.

Amazon said it will spend $5 billion in the city where it builds its second headquarters, and will employ 50,000 there. The company previously said it was looking at metropolitan areas with 1 million people and a stable, business-friendly environment.

The remaining 20 cities are:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

The e-commerce giant received 238 proposals from cities in North America, many with lofty tax incentives and unique offers directed at CEO Jeff Bezos.

Related: Commonwealth submits proposals for Amazon’s second HQ

“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Holly Sullivan, an executive with Amazon Public Policy, said in a statement.

The 20 cities that are moving on in the selection process will work with Amazon over the coming months to “evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership,” the company said.

Amazon expects to make a final decision this year.

An analysis by CNBC determined that the Charlotte/Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina best matched Amazon’s criteria.