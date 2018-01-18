Amazon narrows the list of metro areas for its new headquarters to 20

Hampton Roads did not make the cut

Sara Salinas, CNBC Published: Updated:
In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, photo, an Amazon employee gives her dog a biscuit as the pair head into a company building, where dogs are welcome, in Seattle. Whichever city lands Amazon’s second headquarters, some people in Seattle, it’s original hometown, say there are downsides to having the tech giant in the neighborhood. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NEW YORK (CNBC) — Amazon said Thursday it narrowed the list of potential sites for its second headquarters to 20 cities.

Amazon said it will spend $5 billion in the city where it builds its second headquarters, and will employ 50,000 there. The company previously said it was looking at metropolitan areas with 1 million people and a stable, business-friendly environment.

The remaining 20 cities are:

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Austin, TX
  • Boston, MA
  • Chicago, IL
  • Columbus, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Denver, CO
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Montgomery County, MD
  • Nashville, TN
  • Newark, NJ
  • New York City, NY
  • Northern Virginia, VA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Toronto, ON
  • Washington D.C.

The e-commerce giant received 238 proposals from cities in North America, many with lofty tax incentives and unique offers directed at CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Holly Sullivan, an executive with Amazon Public Policy, said in a statement.

The 20 cities that are moving on in the selection process will work with Amazon over the coming months to “evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership,” the company said.

Amazon expects to make a final decision this year.

An analysis by CNBC determined that the Charlotte/Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina best matched Amazon’s criteria.

