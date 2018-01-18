Thin layer of ice and snow remains on area roads following winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A thin layer of ice and snow remained on area roadways following the second winter storm of season.

Snowfall started later than expected Wednesday and also stuck around for a longer period of time.

The morning commute could be messy for many looking to get to work. WAVY’s Jason Marks reported the thin layer of accumulation of the roads may not cause drivers to get stuck or stall out — but it could lead to accidents.

Crews with Virginia Beach Public Works have been out treating the roads, but in some areas there may not be enough snow on the ground for plowing. Public works says it needs at least two inches of snow before they can put the plows down.

Even major roads in Virginia Beach had this thin layer of snow and ice. Similar conditions were seen on the Peninsula, near the border of Hampton and Newport News.

WAVY’s Rico Bush that thin layer covered parts main roads, but the pavement could also be seen in other portions.

Main roads throughout the city are looking good, but secondary roads are covered in snow and ice. The first picture below was taken at Warwick Blvd and Oyster Point Road. The second picture was taken on Menchville Road. Please use caution on the roads today! pic.twitter.com/mUfGeNxoQ4 — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) January 18, 2018

Newport News police tweeted photos of the ice and snow, noting good conditions on two main roads. Secondary roads were covered, however.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reported Thursday morning that overnight refreezing could make it hard to distinguish water from black ice in some cases.

The Virginia Department of transportation reported icy conditions on the major connectors — the Monitor Merrimac Memorical Bridge-Tunnel and the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel. Winter restrictions were seen on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel because of the conditions.

Local officials and VDOT are urging drivers to take extreme caution if they need to be out on the roadways.

Wednesday’s snowfall led to multiple crashes across the viewing area. A Virginia State Police trooper was involved in a crash while investigating a separate accident on Interstate 64 at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

A car slid off the road into a ditch off Cypress Bridge Road Wednesday afternoon in Southampton County. The Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department said the driver suffered minor injuries.

The winter storm also led to many school districts closing for Thursday. Accomack County and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank made decisions early Thursday morning to cancel schools.

Some snow was still falling early Thursday morning in much of northeast North Carolina. That snow was expected to move out of the region by 7 a.m., leading to clear skies.

Accumulations varied across the board, with areas like Northern Suffolk seeing around 4.5 inches of snow. Poquoson got an estimated 4 inches, while around 1.5 inches fell in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the lower 40’s for Thursday afternoon. Unlike the first winter storm of 2018, this rise in temperatures will help melt away the snow.

A warm-up to the 50-degree range for Friday should melt whatever snow or ice is left on the ground.