2 injured after car plummets off Richmond overpass onto railroad tracks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car careened off a bridge during Wednesday’s snowstorm in Richmond, injuring two people, but emergency officials are saying things could have gone much worse.

Fortunately, both people in the vehicle only suffered minor injuries when the SUV they were riding in went off the bridge over the railroad tracks on Lombardy Street.

Police said the crash happened when the driver hit a patch of ice, causing the vehicle to run off the bridge onto the tracks.

Right now both victims are at the hospital recovering.

Police said it’s a miraculous outcome to what could have been a much more serious incident. They also caution drivers to be smart and drive safe as the snow is expected to freeze overnight.

WAVY sister station WRIC 8News spoke with Richmond residents about the crash and what they’re doing to prevent being involved in a similar incident.

Monta Fultz said she took the long way around when driving home from work.

“Sounds scary. And actually, sometimes that’s how I get to my destination, and I heard about so I thought I’d go a different route today for that,” Fultz said.

It didn’t take long for people like Fultz to hear about the bizarre incident.

“I’m a nervous wreck already. I have to be at work at 7:45. I’m just going to drive really slow and white knuckle the whole way there,” Fultz said.

VDOT says bridges, overpasses, hills, ramps and shady spots are prone to being icy.

“I’m probably crazy for being out here, but whatever,” Fultz said.

Fultz braved the roadways Wednesday night to attend the VCU/University of Richmond rivalry basketball game.

With temperatures expected to drop overnight, roadways covered with icy patches and snow increases the possibility of refreezing. Which could make for a slick commute.

Bon Air resident Jane Ferebee said she’s worried about her husband’s commute.

“My husband has to go out probably, he’ll leave about 5 in the morning, maybe earlier than that,” Ferebee said.

Police say this incident serves as a reminder that the unthinkable can happen to anyone.

For Monta Fultz, it has encouraged her to be more vigilant with her driving habits.

“Don’t push your brakes suddenly and I’m looking around the entire time,” she said.

The names of the two people in the crash have not been released by police.