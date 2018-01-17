What’s Happening: Scope on Ice, Black History Now and Discover the Dinosaurs

Scope on Ice: Sunday, Jan. 21

Skating aids will be available for new skaters. There will be soda, hot chocolate and snacks available for purchase at every session. Every skate has a theme and this Sunday is Harry Potter Themed.

When: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Scope Arena, Norfolk

Cost: $10

Black History Now: Saturday, Jan. 20

Black History Now 2018 is a series of events throughout January and February paying tribute to African American culture. This weekend, Kuumba African Dance’s corps of percussionists and dancers will perform traditional Bantaba (dance circle) style of Guinea, West Africa.

When: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Virginia

Cost: $10 and up for the Museum & Free at Churchland Branch Library

Discover the Dinosaurs– Time Trek: Saturday- Sunday, Jan. 20-21

There are more than a dozen attractions to choose from. You can check out animatronic dinosaurs, dig for fossils and design your own dinosaurs. There’s something to do for the entire family.

When: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Hampton Roads Convention Center, Hampton

Cost: $16 and up