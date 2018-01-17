Wanna go somewhere warm? Carnival cruises returning to Norfolk in 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Carnival cruise lines says it will return to the Mermaid City in 2019.

After taking a break in 2018, cruises will leave from and return to the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in downtown Norfolk. The Carnival Triumph, a ship that can carry more than 3,100 passengers, according to Carnival’s website, will make five and six day trips to Nassau and Freeport in the Bahamas in May and October of 2019.

Several other cruise lines will make day visits to Norfolk this year. You can find that schedule by clicking here.

Carnival says it also plans to add more cruises from Fort Lauderdale and New York City. The company says it also plans to refurbish the Triumph before it makes its return to Norfolk.