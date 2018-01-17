VSP trooper involved in crash while investigating other accident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia State Police trooper investigating a car crash Wednesday afternoon in Newport News became the victim of another accident.

According to Virginia State Police, the trooper was stopped on the left shoulder of I-64 West at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., when the driver of a Honda Accord lost control and hit the trooper’s vehicle from behind. Then, a Mazda pickup truck hit the Honda.

Snow was falling in the region at the time of the crashes and police say the driver of the Honda was traveling at unsafe speeds for the conditions.

The trooper was taken to Sentara Urgent Care with injuries considered not life-threatening. There is no word if anyone else involved was hurt. Police have also not yet said what charges the driver of the Honda may face.

VSP Trooper Injured in Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police