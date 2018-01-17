Virginia Beach woman caught with loaded gun at ORF

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Jan. 12.

TSA stopped a Virginia Beach woman when they spotted the .38 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets. The woman told officials she forgot she had her loaded gun with her.

TSA officers immediately contacted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police and cited the woman on a weapons charge.

This is the first gun caught at one of the airport’s checkpoints in 2018.

Find out how to properly travel with a firearm here.