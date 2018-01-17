Umbrella mistaken for weapon causes hospital lockdown

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — An umbrella sparked a scare at a Seattle-area hospital after it was mistaken for a rifle.

According to media reports, an employee of Evergreen Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, noticed a visitor Wednesday morning carrying a backpack that had a long-handled item sticking from the top of it.

Evergreen Health spokeswoman Kay Taylor said surveillance video was reviewed but it wasn’t clear what the object was. As a precaution the facility was locked down and the hospital sent out the surveillance photo.

The man in the photo recognized himself and contacted hospital security to let them know it was an umbrella with a handle that’s shaped like a sword.

Police confirmed it was not a weapon and the lockdown was lifted.

Again, the lockdown at EvergreenHealth Kirkland has been lifted. EvergreenHealth will resume care as usual today and this situation has been resolved. We again thank you for all of your support in taking necessary steps to keep our community safe. pic.twitter.com/n3OZM7b26V — EvergreenHealth (@EvergreenHosp) January 17, 2018