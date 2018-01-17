The “Knight” Stuff; Nathan Knight leads high-scoring W&M hoops

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Tony Shaver’s teams have never been shy of shooters. This year is no exception. William & Mary is the top three-point shooting team in the nation, and touts two of the top five three-point shooters in the nation. Now, the Tribe have found a big man in Nathan Knight.

“He’s a complete player. He’s helping us win in every phase,” said Shaver, who’s team is now atop the CAA standings.

Knight’s 20 points per game not only lead the team, they’re second in the CAA, his 8.5 rebounds per game ranks sixth, his 54.9 percent shooting from the floor is third-best in the CAA, and his 2.5 blocks per game rank second.