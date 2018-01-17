Snowfall reported in some areas of the Peninsula

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Snowfall is being reported in some areas in the Peninsula as the Hampton Roads region braces for another winter storm.

WAVY’s Marielena Balouris reported that snow was falling in York County near Williamsburg.

The snow was sticking to some of the grassy areas in York County, but not the roads. A snowplow with Virginia Department of Transportation could be seen driving on one of the roads.

One viewer in Courtland caught an image of the snow falling in their backyard.

The snow is expected to increase through the early afternoon hours and continue through the evening. According to Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler, this timing could have impacts for many people’s commutes.

A winter weather advisory was issued for much of the region. Other areas to the west and south of Hampton Roads were under a winter storm warning.

Virginia State Police are urging drivers to use caution to allow crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation to treat roads.

VDOT officials said Tuesday it had gone through $5.3 million budgeted for Hampton Roads for snow and ice removal for this year. Officials also said its resources were back up to full capacity.

Around 2 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall in many areas when it’s all said and done.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest snow developments.

WATCH: Live look at the radar as snow is moving into the Hampton Roads region. App users can watch here.