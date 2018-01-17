State police urge caution as snow falls across Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are urging caution on the roadways as snow is falling in parts of the Commonwealth.

State police said early Wednesday that crashes were at a minimum as snow was coming down in the western and central parts of Virginia. Troopers were responding to around 27 crashes, 13 of which were reported on primary and secondary roads.

State police asked motorists to delay their travel to allow crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation to treat and clear roads, and prevent more crashes.

The snow is expected to move into the Hampton Roads region later in the morning. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said the snow could increase from 10 a.m. through the early afternoon hours, and continue into the evening.

Travel, especially the evening commute, could be impacted in many ways because of this timing. Accumulation is forecast to be around 1 to 3 inches for much of the viewing area.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest weather and traffic updates.