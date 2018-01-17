Snow Coverage: Closing information for each city

This is the second round of snowfall for Hampton Roads this season. Offices and schools are closing again because of the inclement weather, just after they announced makeup days for the blizzard from the beginning of the month.

Here is everything you need to know about the closings and delays in your city, including schools, public services and parking. For more specific closings, click here.

SOUTHSIDE

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Public Schools: Closed Thursday

Trash/Waste Management Collection: No expected interruptions in trash collection services.

Norfolk



Courts: Closed Thursday

Offices: Norfolk City Offices, Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Libraries, Recreation Centers and the Norfolk Department of Health will open at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Norfolk State University: Delayed Opening Until 11:00 AM

Schools: Closed Thursday

Trash: Collection fo trash and recycling will start later than normal Thursday.

Portsmouth

Courts: Closed Thursday

Schools: Closed Thursday

City Offices: Open Thursday on a 3-hour delay.

Trash Collection: Portsmouth trash, recycling, and bulk collection routes are cancelled.

Suffolk

City of Suffolk Facilities: Opening at 11 a.m. on Thursday

Courts: All courts closed Thursday

Meals on Wheels: Closed Thursday

Schools: Closed Thursday

Courts: Closed Thursday

Schools: Closed Thursday

Shelter: Homeless adults in need of overnight shelter on Wednesday, Jan. 17 must check in at the Lighthouse Day Support Services Center, 825 18th St., between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Shelter space is limited and provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sheriff’s Office: Inmate visitation has been cancelled for Wednesday, Jan. 17. Reschedule by calling (757) 385-4493, emailing visitation@vbso.net or visiting vbso.net.

All City Facilities to Open at 10 a.m.

Trash/Waste Management Collection: No expected interruptions in collection service.

PENINSULA

Hampton

Schools: Closed Thursday

Hampton University: Delayed opening until noon

Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center: Delayed 2 hours – all VA locations delayed Thursday.

Newport News

Courts: Closed Thursday

Schools: Closed Thursday

Williamsburg and James City County

Schools: Closed Thursday

County Offices: Delayed opening until 10 a.m.

York County

Colonial National Historical Park: Delayed Opening Until 11 a.m.

York County-Poquoson Circuit Court: Delayed Opening Until 10 a.m.

York County General District Court: Delayed Opening Until 10 a.m.

York County Government Offices: Delayed Opening Until 10 a.m.

NE NORTH CAROLINA

Currituck County

Offices: Currituck County government offices were set to open two hours late Thursday due to the road conditions. County offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courts: The Clerk of Superior Court office will open at 1 p.m.

Dare County

Offices: All offices closed in the county for Thursday.

Trash: Dare County Public Works cancelled garbage collection for Thursday.

Town of Kill Devil Hills

Offices: All town officers were scheduled to open at 10 a.m.

Trash: The Kill Devil Hills Recycle Center and Dry Trash Drop-Off Center was also on a delayed opening.

Town of Nags Head

Offices: Nags Head administrative offices were closed Thursday due to the weather. Sanitation schedules were unaffected by the weather.