PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” was published more than 200 years ago, but it’s a timeless romance that remains relevant today. That’s why the Virginia Stage Company is bringing the story to life on stage at the Wells Theater this weekend.

As a special preview of the show, we were joined by stars of the show Marina Shay who plays Elizabeth Bennet along with Lowell Byers, who plays Mr. Darcy.

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice presented by the Virginia Stage Company

Preview Performance Jan. 17 – Jan. 19

Opens Jan. 20 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 4.

The Wells Theatre – Norfolk

Get your tickets today!

Visit VAStage.org or call the box office at (757) 627-1234

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Stage Company.