Police: Woman charged for stabbing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been charged after police say a 31-year-old man was injured in a stabbing.

Police say officers were called to a home on Lead Street Tuesday night. The officers found the man suffering from a stab wound that was not considered life-threatening.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Police 26-year-old Chrystal M. Gregory was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. She is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

It is unclear what circumstances led up to the alleged stabbing.