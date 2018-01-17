Police: Truck hits six parked vehicles in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman driving a pickup truck hit six parked vehicles in James City County Monday after police say she had lost the use of her brakes.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams says the incident happened around noon on Barhamsville Road.

Williams says the woman, Shelia Pless, cut through the media and went into a Shell gas station before turning around and getting back onto Barhamsville heading east.

Pless then drove into a McDonald’s parking lot where she hit six parks vehicles, two poles and the building. There were no injuries.

Police say Pless has been charged with reckless driving.