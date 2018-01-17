Old Dominion gets ready for annual Florida road trip

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Old Dominion heads to Florida for its second conference road trip of the season when the Monarchs take on Florida International in Miami on Thursday followed by a Saturday showdown against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.

ODU (13-4, 4-1), along with UAB, is one game back behind Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky in the Conference USA standings. FIU and FAU meanwhile are both 2-3 in league play.

“Playing against Florida International on Thursday and Atlantic on Saturday, they are not at the top of the league but they are still very important games,” Jones said. “Every game in conference play is one you can’t afford to overlook.”

The Monarchs have won 8 of their last 9 games and are allowing a league low 63 points per game, which is 18th best nationally.

Coach Jones feels the best is yet to come from his squad.

“There’s not a chance we’ve played our best basketball, we’re still learning,” Jones said. “As with most good basketball teams, if any college basketball team wants to be good they better still be improving and still learning, this group certainly is.”

And it continues Thursday against FIU, a game in which the Monarchs are favored by 8 points.

“That game immediately in front of you, you’ve got to find a way to be ready and to play well and hopefully play well enough to win.”