Officials: HRRJ inmate dies at the hospital

PORTMSOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate of Hampton Roads Regional Jail died after being taken to the hospital, officials say.

Jail officials say 25-year-old Tameka Simpson was taken to Maryview Hospital on Tuesday. Simpson died Wednesday during the course of her treatment.

Officials say Simpson was originally taken to the jail on July 18, 2017 due to pre-existing medical conditions. She was later sentenced in Chesapeake to two years in prison.

Simpson also received a 10-month sentence in Norfolk in October of last year.

Jail officials say a medical examiner will work to determine the cause of Simpson’s death.

