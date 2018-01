NORFOLK, Va. – (WAVY) – Police are looking to identify a suspect that robbed a Dollar General on Tidewater Drive.

On Jan 14, at around 8:45 p.m. an adult man, armed with a weapon, entered the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Tidewater Drive and demanded money from the employees.

The employees complied with the suspects demands and he fled the scene before police arrived. There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.