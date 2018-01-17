Missing Fairfax County teen may have been going to Norfolk

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (NBC) — Fairfax County, Virginia, police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday, Jan. 12.

Police said Jholie Moussa was seen in the 4200 block of Sonia Court around 4:30 p.m. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 104 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur collar, a plaid shirt, and blue jeans with UGG boots.

Investigators were contacted on Saturday, and they have been to the home and spoken with the family numerous times. Police do not believe she is in any danger, and Moussa is listed as a runaway juvenile.

Zhane Moussa, her twin sister, said when the two of them arrived at home after school on Friday, her sister appeared distracted.

At one point, Jholie Moussa told her sister she was stepping outside for a moment. When she failed to return, a concerned text from her prompted an odd response from Zhane Moussa.

“She said she was going to a party in Norfolk,” Zhane Moussa said. “And I’m, like, isn’t that more than 3 hours away?”

Jholie Moussa’s mother said she missed a call from her daughter later that evening but hasn’t heard from her since.

If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be, contact police at 703-691-2131.