Man dies from injuries after being pinned in Sussex County crash

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man died from injuries he suffered after Virginia State Police say he became pinned between a trailer and a truck during a crash.

State police say the incident happened Sunday morning on Route 460, east of Route 604, in Sussex County.

Leslie Arthur Bass, Jr. was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota hauling a utility trailer, when the trailer got disabled from the truck.

State police say Bass stopped in the road, and was trying to secure the trailer back on the truck when a 1998 Lexus rear-ended the trailer. Bass became trapped and suffered major injuries.

Bass was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he died the next day. Thirty-four-year-old Nikkita Sumler, of Waverly, has been charged with reckless driving.

State police say more charges could be pending, based on a review from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.