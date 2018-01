NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An employee of Hampton Roads Regional Jail was arrested this week and charged with rape.

Police say a 42-year-old woman told officers on Jan. 13 that she was sexually assaulted inside her home by someone she knows.

Ivan Chappell was arrested Monday and charged with rape.

HRRJ spokesperson Zakkiyya Anderson confirmed that Chappell is an employee at the jail. Chappell has been placed on administrative leave without pay.