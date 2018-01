SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A two-story home in Suffolk was fully engulfed by flames Wednesday evening in Suffolk.

Firefighters first arrived at the fire in 4400 block of Godwin Boulevard at 7:45 p.m.

The fire was eventually marked under control at 9:35 p.m. Officials say the home’s single occupant wasn’t there at the time and will be staying with a relative after being displaced.

No one was hurt during the blaze.