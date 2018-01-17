Dozens of cars stolen in Norfolk; cold weather a factor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they’ve seen an increase in stolen vehicle reports in the city with the recent decrease in temperatures.

Officials say motorists tend to leave their car running and unattended during the colder weather, but that could result in their vehicle being stolen within a matter of seconds.

Since the first of the month, there have been 40 stolen vehicle reports in the city.

Over half of those stolen vehicles had been left running and unattended or the keys were left inside the vehicle, police say.

Detectives are encouraging residents not to leave their vehicles running unattended whether or not the doors are locked. Even if a car is locked, a window can be broken to gain entry into a running vehicle.