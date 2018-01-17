Dominion Energy workers headed to help in Puerto Rico

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While Hampton Roads is dealing with the inconvenience of another round of snow, it’s nothing compared to what people in Puerto Rico are still dealing with months after Hurricane Maria.

About 40 percent of the island is still without power and now more local help is on the way.

Dominion Energy is preparing to send 71 workers Thursday to join 11 that are already there.

All volunteered for the assignment. One in particular, Joel Rivera, jumped at the opportunity. “I remember the beaches and the mountainous terrain,” he said.

The last time Rivera visited Puerto Rico he was a little boy, not much older than his son is now. “Its a really personal trip for me as far as the restoration efforts.”

Rivera’s family is from Puerto Rico and he still has relatives living there today, “Where we’re going to be working is about 45 minutes away from where my family lives.”

A barge full of heavy equipment is already on its way.

The biggest challenge will be getting the trucks and equipment to the snapped power lines along rough mountainous terrain.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge for our crews and different from anything they’ve experienced on the mainland United States,” said Dominion Energy spokesperson, Bonita Billingsley-Harris.

Harris told WAVY.com that their bucket trucks will not be able to reach some of the 95 poles they have to fix, so the men will have to climb them carrying about 50 pounds of equipment.

“They do have to be in shape to work here at home and they definitely have to be in shape to handle the challenges they’ll be facing in Puerto Rico,” she said.

Rivera will be mostly coordinating the crews and equipment and communication. His fluent Spanish will be an asset on this job although, he’s hoping not to miss his baby’s first words while he’s gone.

“It’s bittersweet because you don’t want to leave your family for five to six weeks, but then knowing that I can go help a country and a people who are desperately in need but also help my relatives that live there, it gives a very satisfying feeling.”

Rivera hopes to meet up with his family while he’s there, but says getting power restored is the top priority.

The group will leave from Norfolk in the morning and fly out of Richmond.

They will be there at least a month.