Damaged valve leaves Young Terrace residents without water

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A damaged water line valve has left residents of Young Terrace in Norfolk without water for more than a day.

Jennifer White Moore, a spokesperson with the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, says residents have been without water for over 24 hours.

A problem with a water valve was first discovered around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Moore.

Moore says they discovered the problem was bigger than they thought. There was a leak in the domestic cold water line.

When crews turned water back on Tuesday, only 2 inches of water was going through the 6-inch pipe. Moore says this resulted in very low water pressure.

NRHA and Norfolk Public Utilities have crews working on the problem. Officials are having meetings to try to figure out how to provide relief for the residents.

Water is expected to be back on for residents Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.