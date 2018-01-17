Counting Kindness – American Red Cross

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With more snow forecasted for Hampton Roads, comes more cancellations. Work, school, activities and even blood drives.

Blood drives are scheduled every day in our area and when they have to be cancelled, it is a major problem for the American Red Cross, local hospitals and patients.

Anyone who is interested or has not donated in at least 56 days is encouraged to attend a blood drive.

If you would like to learn more about blood donation or to find the blood drive nearest to you visit www.redcrossblood.org