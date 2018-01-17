Another winter storm prompts school closings, early dismissals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An impending winter storm bearing down on Hampton caused many school districts to close or adjust their schedule.

It is another day in January where winter weather impacted schools. Find a full list of closings and delays for area schools at this link.

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris spoke to public school administrators on Tuesday about how they make their decisions. They all use the same basic formula.

Superintendents monitor hourly forecasts from the National Weather Service, keep in contact with the city’s emergency operations center, and talk with the school’s building maintenance department and other school divisions.

The superintendents also speak with each other to gauge mobility throughout the seven cities, as many have staff who live in one city and commute to another.

School districts say bottom line is safety is the first priority.

Officials said the missed days from earlier this month have no impact on the current decision-making process.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest weather updates.