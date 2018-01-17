4 arrested in connection to Va. Beach double homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were arrested and charged in connection to a Virginia Beach shooting that left two people dead.

Police say the shooting happened Jan. 8 on Gate Tree Court, near Naval Air Station Oceana.

Investigators have determined that several people were inside a home when an argument broke out. Three people were shot.

Police say two of those people who were shot — 28-year-old Michael Allen Cain and 22-year-old Matthew Dillon Jyrkinen — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, a woman, was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Four people were arrested: 22-year-old Dale Edward Gauvin, 35-year-old Steven Larry Gray, 29-year-old Malkim Shamarr Hart and 33-year-old Justin Travis Rigby.

All four are faced with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a Felony, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

Police say detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

