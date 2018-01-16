Western Branch edges Oscar Smith, Norfolk Academy tops Cape Henry in HS hoops

(WAVY) — Western Branch rallied from 11 points down with 2:00 to play in its 55-54 win over Oscar Smith on Tuesday night. Micah Brown led Western Branch with 15 points, while Nyzaiah Chambers led Oscar Smith with 15 points. The win kept Western Branch’s perfect record intact. Oscar Smith suffered its second loss of the season, both defeats came at the hands of the Bruins.

In Virginia Beach, sophomore Mark Williams scored 14 points for Norfolk Academy in the Bulldogs 43-39 win over Cape Henry.

Watch highlights of both games on WAVY.com.