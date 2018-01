NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A driver crashed into and knocked down a power pole in front of a gas station in Newport News Tuesday afternoon.

Police dispatchers confirmed the single-vehicle accident happened around 3:30 p.m.

Images from the scene show the pole blocking lanes in front of the Shell station near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Richneck Road.

There is no information yet on injuries or if any charges will be filed.

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.