Va. Beach officials looking for feedback on new pier proposal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach lawmakers hope to revive plans to reshape a major part of the boardwalk at the oceanfront.

City officials want to move forward with a project to build a new pier at 15th Street.

The plan to build a new pier has been in the works for years. The project calls for a new pier to be built near the existing one, which currently sits near 15th street. The city manager has suggested turning it into an entertainment spot. The proposal also adds new parking close to Atlantic Avenue.

The city says it would own the new pier, but didn’t say how it would pay for it.

City officials hope to get feedback about the proposal at a city council meeting Tuesday night. Residents can voice their opinions about the possible new development at 6:00 p.m at city hall.