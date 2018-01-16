Thousands lose power across Norfolk, Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands lost power Tuesday morning across Norfolk and Virginia Beach, according to Dominion Energy Virginia.

Dominion’s website showed one outage that parts of Norfolk — and East Ocean View — as well as the Chic’s Beach area in Virginia Beach.

Another outage area reported Tuesday morning crossed between Newtown Road, across the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University and past Route 13/Northampton Boulevard.

Dominion spokesperson Bonita Harris says an equipment failure caused the outage around 9 a.m. Power was back on for many of the impacted residences shortly before 10 a.m.

There were a little over 3,000 reported outages in Norfolk, and over 5,500 in Virginia Beach.