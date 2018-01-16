VDOT gearing up for another round of snowfall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing as another snow storm appears set to hit Hampton Roads.

Snow is expected to start falling Wednesday morning, possibly between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said in his blog Tuesday that it could take even longer for snow to reach Virginia Beach.

The region saw its first round of snowfall in 2018 a little less than two weeks ago.

A winter storm brought blizzard conditions to parts of the viewing area, dropping several inches of snow in the process. This resulted in major impacts to secondary and neighborhood roads.

Many of the area school districts were closed for at least five days after the storm. Schools have since been announcing makeup days and adjusted schedules.

VDOT spokesperson Paula Miller says they went through their snow and ice removal budget responding to the last storm. The budget, which is part of VDOT’s overall maintenance budget, had $5.3 million originally set aside for Hampton Roads.

Miller says all materials have been restocked, and crews will be out pretreating roads on Tuesday. VDOT will borrow money from other parts of the maintenance budget — which Miller says will not affect other projects

Accumulation for Wednesday’s snowfall is expected to be much less across the board.

Snow is forecast to fall for about 7 to 8 hours. Much of Hampton Roads could see a solid 1 to 2 inches, with areas to the west getting 2 to 3 inches.

Unlike the first snow of 2018, temperatures will be well above freezing in the days that follow — which should aid any melting.

Parts of the area saw a dusting and flurries earlier in the week.