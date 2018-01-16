Paramedics treat 1 person for burns after overnight house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was hurt after an overnight house fire in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a two story home on West 28th Street. Investigators say when crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames jumping from the roof. They quickly tapped their hoses into the water line and started putting out the fire. Part of the roof collapsed before crews extinguished the flames. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital for burns. That person has non-life threatening injuries and should be okay. Everyone who lived in the house got out safely.

The battalion chief at the scene told our crew, the flames did spread to a house next door, causing some damage to the outside of that home, but the damage is minor.

The cause is under investigation. 26 firefighters responded to the scene.