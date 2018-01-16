Man charged after Norfolk teen dies at Va. behavioral health facility

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death of a Norfolk teen at a Northern Virginia behavioral health facility.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old William P. Herndon, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was working as a mental health technician at North Spring Behavioral Health at the time of the teen’s death.

The identity of the 15-year-old male, who died back on Nov. 19 shortly after being found unresponsive and not breathing at the facility, is being withheld due to privacy laws.

An autopsy found that the victim died from positional asphyxiation. Authorities believe Herndon’s restraint technique was to blame.

Herndon was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.