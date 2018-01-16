Looking to adopt… a drain? Va. Beach wants your help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You’ve probably heard about adopting a highway, but how about adopting a drain?

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Works is asking city residents to get in on its Adopt-a-Drain program, which helps to keep storm drains free of debris.

The department hopes the program will help reduce flooding impacts and pollution in stormwater systems.

Those who are interested in the program can learn more at tonight’s City Council meeting at 6 p.m. or by clicking here.

The City Council will also be discussing crime statistics from 2017 and will be looking for feedback about the proposed $245 million project to build a new pier at 15th Street at the Oceanfont.