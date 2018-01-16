Lake Taylor hoops looking like title contenders, off to unbeaten start

NORFOLK (WAVY) – There’s one word each player on the Lake Taylor basketball team has to describe how the last two seasons have ended…heartbreaking.

Two years ago, the Titans left the Siegel Center in Richmond in tears, having watched Monacan rally late to win the 4A state championship. Last season, Smithfield sank a 50-foot shot at the buzzer on Lake Taylor’s home floor, knocking the Titans out of the playoffs.

“Those last two years motivated them to do what they got to do, to get to where we need to be,” said head coach Kenny Brown, who’s team is off to a perfect start.

The Titans (13-0) have twice beaten I.C. Norcom, the 4-time defending Class 4 state champions, have beaten the back-to-back Class 5 champion L.C. Bird from Richmond, and have taken down perennial contender Bethel, who played in the 5A state title game last year.

“We got three Division I-caliber (players) that are really sharing the ball, and they’re having fun out there,” said Brown.

The “Big Three” in Titan town these days are all seniors. Dereon Seabron is the 6-foot-5, “Mr. Do-It-All” forward, who has offers from Hampton University, Norfolk State, James Madison, Towson, and is even getting a look from Oklahoma State. Next to him are teammates Joe Bryant Jr., who’s committed to play at Norfolk State, and sharp-shooting Jalen Jordan.

“We spend time with each other off the court, on the court, we text, we talk on the phone, talk about everything. We just have a great bond together,” said Jordan.

They’re hoping that bond can carry them back to promise land. “I think we have an opportunity to be in the state tournament, and to represent well,” said Brown.