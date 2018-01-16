In The Kitchen: Braised Short Ribs and Pan-Seared Salmon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ariette Jeanisca is the chef and owner of Fusion Melange catering and today she made a very successful Hampton Roads Show debut. She showed us her tasty Braised Short Ribs seasoned with Haitian spices reduced in red wine sauce and Pan-Seared salmon seasoned with Haitian spices and Maple Garlic Glaze.
“A Night of Love” Fundraiser
February 10th – 6pm to 11pm
Columbian Banquet Hall – Virginia Beach
Benefits TACRA – a Non-Profit organization – all proceeds will go towards domestic violence awareness.
Also coming up on January 27th
Fusion Melange Pop-Up Haitian Restaurant
6pm to Midnight
Now You’re Cooking Culinary Studio
1125 Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake
Fusion Melange
Catering Company
(757) 809-6317
FusionMelange.com
Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @FusionMelange
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Fusion Melange.