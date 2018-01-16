Hampton women stun Old Dominion with late rally; earn first ever win over Monarchs

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Hampton University executed a near flawless trap defense, causing Old Dominion to play rushed and out of sorts over the final nine minutes. The Lady Pirates (6-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) used a 25-2 run over that span to stun the visiting Monarchs (2-16) at the HU Convocation Center.

Monday marked the first time a Hampton team had ever defeated the Lady Monarchs.

“If you saw (the Minnesota Vikings finish) yesterday, that’s kind of how it was,” said Hampton head coach David Six. “It’s big because Old Dominion has been the leader around here, in terms of women’s basketball.”