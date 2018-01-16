Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake again stuck in open position

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Gilmerton Bridge is stuck in the open position for the second time in less than a week.

WAVY traffic reporter Jen Lewis reported Tuesday afternoon the bridge was stuck open. Officials said it could be a while before it is fixed.

VDOT tweeted that the bridge was closed due to a “mechanical issue.”

Gilmerton Bridge is closed to traffic due to a mechanical issue. Plan alternate routes. https://t.co/qwaamIMJ4A — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 16, 2018

The bridge closed Friday for a similar issue, and remained closed through the weekend. Officials said there were extended openings Monday as technicians continued to troubleshoot the problem.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest traffic developments.