Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake again stuck in open position

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Gilmerton Bridge is stuck in the open position for the second time in less than a week.
WAVY traffic reporter Jen Lewis reported Tuesday afternoon the bridge was stuck open. Officials said it could be a while before it is fixed.
VDOT tweeted that the bridge was closed due to a “mechanical issue.”
The bridge closed Friday for a similar issue, and remained closed through the weekend. Officials said there were extended openings Monday as technicians continued to troubleshoot the problem.
