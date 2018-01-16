Crews on scene of massive fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are battling a massive fire in Petersburg.
The fire sparked early Tuesday morning at a building located at 424 High Street near Lafayette Street.
A witness who lives in High Street Lofts, which is across the burning building, says she woke up around 6 a.m. to an orange sky and chaos, with dogs barking and people screaming. She grabbed a blanket and ran out with her son.
Neighbors say the now partially collapsed building is not a residence.
Multiple fire units are still on the scene working to contain the fire.
The Red Cross Virginia tweeted out that their team is ready to support anyone impacted by the fire.
No injuries have been reported. Stay tuned for updates.