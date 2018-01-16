Crews on scene of massive fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are battling a massive fire in Petersburg.

The fire sparked early Tuesday morning at a building located at 424 High Street near Lafayette Street.

A witness who lives in High Street Lofts, which is across the burning building, says she woke up around 6 a.m. to an orange sky and chaos, with dogs barking and people screaming. She grabbed a blanket and ran out with her son.

Neighbors say the now partially collapsed building is not a residence.

Multiple fire units are still on the scene working to contain the fire.

Our team stands ready to provide support to @ChiefRubin, @PetersburgV Fire and any residents impacted by the ongoing fire on High Street. This is a developing situation and we will post updates as our involvement evolves. pic.twitter.com/HICcKZNaCB — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) January 16, 2018

The Red Cross Virginia tweeted out that their team is ready to support anyone impacted by the fire.

No injuries have been reported. Stay tuned for updates.

Talking with residents and they say they woke up to a sky of orange and dogs barking — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 16, 2018