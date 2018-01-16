Crews battle overnight house fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue battled a fire on George Washington Memorial Highway overnight.

Lt. 39 Drew Luellen tells WAVY.com firefighters responded to the 3600 block around 12:45 a.m. in the Ordinary section of Gloucester County.

Luellen says when firefighters arrived they found a two story home on fire with part of the second floor collapsed.

No firefighters were injured during the fire. A complete search of the home could not be done because the home was unsafe to enter.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Gloucester House Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy Abingdon Fire and Rescue Courtesy Abingdon Fire and Rescue Courtesy Abingdon Fire and Rescue Courtesy Abingdon Fire and Rescue