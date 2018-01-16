Bobsledder from Virginia competing in 2018 Winter Olympics

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An athlete from Virginia will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Hakeen Abdul-Saboor went Powhatan High School — just west of Richmond — and graduated from University of Virginia at Wise.

The 29-year-old will represent the United States in the bobsled event in PyeongChang. This will be his Olympic debut.

The USA bobsled team will also feature U.S. veterans Justin Olsen, Nathan Weber and Chris Fogt.

According to Team USA’s website, Fogt is a captain in the Army, while Weber is an active duty Sgt. First Class. Olsen is a member of the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program.

