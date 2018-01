HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One person was treated Monday evening following a house fire in Hampton.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue officials tweeted that crews were called to Shelton Road around 8 p.m., and found “light to moderate” smoke.

The fire was out in 20 minutes, and officials say it was contained to the kitchen. Some of the fire did spread into the attic.

One person was treated and released.