VB police investigating armed robbery of First Virginia Loans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint on Monday.

Police say the robbery happened around 5:15 p.m., when the suspect walked into the First Virginia Loans at 4356 Holland Road wearing all black.

The suspect, described by police as a black male in his early to mid twenties, then jumped the teller counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money.

He then took off on foot, headed towards Mount Trashmore.

Police say no was hurt, but they ask anyone with information to give them a call.