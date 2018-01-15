VB dog kennel owner: proposed regulations ‘don’t get the job done’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This month, Virginia’s General Assembly looks at regulations for dog kennels. It’s the result of a tragic summer in Newport News, where two dogs died after stays at the same boarding facility.

However, one local kennel owner told 10 On Your Side the current bills do more harm than good.

Dogs have always had a special place in Maria and Patrick Nolan’s lives. After their service in the Navy, it made sense to take over Bayside Kennels in Virginia Beach.

“The opportunity came up to buy it and we jumped at it,” Patrick Nolan said.

Last summer, when an Australian Shepard named Fenway died after a stay at Newport News kennel, it hit close to home.

“When we look at the circumstances of Fenway’s passing, we say inexcusable,” Nolan said.

Nolan said the tragedy brought up serious kennel concerns.

“When you’ve got a dog that is unsupervised with other dogs, and that has got its collars on (that’s bad),” Nolan said.

Nolan said the incident is a black eye for the dog day care community. He watched as the General Assembly crafted legislation that should better regulate boarding facilities.

But Nolan doesn’t think the two bills get the job done.

“HB 79 doesn’t address the training or certification of the group play supervisors at all,” Nolan explained.

That particular bill, crafted by delegate David Yancey, divides play groups of dogs by size. Nolan said that will force kennels to charge more.

”You’re talking about having day care bills that are over $8,000, potentially based on the size of your dog,” he said.

Nolan thinks it will force some kennels to close.

So we asked him: What do you want to see in Virginia kennel regulations?

He said first; give more money to animal control to enforce current laws.

“If we are really talking about doing something that’s going to be beneficial to the animal community and pet owners, then something comprehensive needs to be drafted,” he said.

The Nolans love their work and the dogs they care for, but they feel the new laws could create unforeseen consequences.