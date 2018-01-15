Two shootings on area interstates, both unprovoked, under investigation

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two separate interstate shootings that happened within hours of each other have Virginia State Police scrambling to find the suspects.

At this time, there’s no suspect information related to either case, but officers do believe the two shootings are unrelated.

What’s unusual is that both shootings were unprovoked, according to police. There was no altercation beforehand, or reports of road rage leading up to either incident.

The first shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday night in Newport News on an entrance ramp leading north onto I-664 from Chestnut Avenue.

Police say three people had just left a supermarket in a minivan and were merging onto I-664 when they heard multiple gunshots.

No one inside the minivan could tell where the gunshots came from, but one of them was shot. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt, and a search of the area didn’t reveal any suspects.

Just as VSP officers finished clearing the scene of that shooting, they were called in reference to another interstate shooting in the area, this time in Virginia Beach.

That shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264, about a half mile east of Newtown Road.

Police say a Chevrolet Malibu had just passed Witchduck Road heading west on I-264 when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. Someone inside the vehicle then began shooting at the Malibu.

A 21-year-old woman in the back seat was struck by the gunfire, but she’s expected to be OK after sustaining non life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, and no other passengers in the Malibu were injured.

Agents are asking anyone with information regarding either crime to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or #77 on a cellular phone. Tips can also be sent in by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.