Early morning snow falls across Southside Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A week which could see another batch of snowfall blanket the region started off with flurries.

Viewers across areas of Southside Hampton Roads captured images of flurries falling in the early morning hours of Monday. Many of the flurries were seen in Virginia Beach.

The flurries come less than two weeks after a winter storm brought blizzard conditions to Hampton Roads.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports there is chance for snow to fall on Wednesday — and a 60 percent chance of accumulation. Most of the forecast models are calling for 1 to 2 inches, and a possibility for 3 inches in some areas.

Good Monday morning! Spending the day in Newport News with some people volunteering for MLK day. The snow is coming down up here! @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/CrPuuuH8iU — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) January 15, 2018